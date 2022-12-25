NID DAT 2023 registration process ends today admissions.nid.edu

Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 registration will be closed by the National Institute of Design (NID) today, December 25, 2022, with a late charge. I nterested applicants can submit an application at the NID DAT 2023 exam's official website, admissions.nid.edu.

From December 25 to December 27, candidates can make changes to their applications. Admit cards for the DAT Prelims will be made available on January 2, 2023. The Design Aptitude Test (DAT) preliminary round will take place on January 8, 2023.

NID admissions 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, click on the Sign-up button

Next, fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and take the printout.

