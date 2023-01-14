Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NIFT 2023 admit card releasing on Jan 15 at niftadmissions.in, how to download

NIFT 2023 admit card releasing on Jan 15 at niftadmissions.in, how to download

competitive exams
Published on Jan 14, 2023 02:29 PM IST

NIFT 2023 admit cards will be released on January 15 at niftadmissions.in.

NIFT 2023 admit card releasing on Jan 15 at niftadmissions.in
NIFT 2023 admit card releasing on Jan 15 at niftadmissions.in
ByHT Education Desk

The National Institute of Fashion Technology will release the admit card for NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME and for NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech tomorrow January 15. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of NIFT at niftadmissions.in.

The NIFT 2023 entrance examination for NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME and for NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech will be held on February 5, 2023. The NIFT 2023 final result will be announced in May 2023.

NIFT 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at niftadmissions.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your NIFT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take printouts for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. nift
admit card. nift

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out