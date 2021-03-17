IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NIFT Results 2021: NIFT admission test results announced, check it here
NIFT Results 2021: The NIFT written entrance examination was conducted on February 14. Candidates who have taken the test can check their NIFT entrance test 2021 results on the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.(nift.ac.in)
NIFT Results 2021: The NIFT written entrance examination was conducted on February 14. Candidates who have taken the test can check their NIFT entrance test 2021 results on the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.(nift.ac.in)
competitive exams

NIFT Results 2021: NIFT admission test results announced, check it here

  • NIFT admission written test results 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday declared the written test results of its entrance exam.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:25 PM IST

NIFT Results 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday declared the written test results of its entrance exam. The NIFT written entrance examination was conducted on February 14. Candidates who have taken the test can check their NIFT entrance test 2021 results on the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.

Direct link to check NIFT admission Test 2021 results

NIFT Entrance Test 2021 results: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in

2) Click on the link for admissions in the top nav bar

3) Click on the link for "Result of written exam - BDes, MDes, MFT, MFM programmes'

4) Enter any two of the details asked on the login page and submit

5) Your results will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a print out and download it too

Read: Fashion designing as a career option: Know details

Candidates who have cleared the written test are eligible to appear for Situation test/Group Discussion (GD) /Interview as applicable (except B.FTech). Candidates should regularly visit the official website of NIFT for latest news and updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nift national institute of fashion technology exam result
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
NIFT Results 2021: The NIFT written entrance examination was conducted on February 14. Candidates who have taken the test can check their NIFT entrance test 2021 results on the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.(nift.ac.in)
NIFT Results 2021: The NIFT written entrance examination was conducted on February 14. Candidates who have taken the test can check their NIFT entrance test 2021 results on the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.(nift.ac.in)
competitive exams

NIFT Results 2021: NIFT admission test results announced, check it here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:25 PM IST
  • NIFT admission written test results 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday declared the written test results of its entrance exam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI file)
Representational image. (PTI file)
competitive exams

Odisha govt urges NTA to conduct NEET-UG 2021 exam in all 30 districts of state

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:46 AM IST
The request was made by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation still prevailing in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Mains 2021. (HT FILE)
JEE Mains 2021. (HT FILE)
competitive exams

JEE Main March 2021 live updates: Day 2 of the exam begins

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • JEE Main March 2021 live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main paper 1 2021 at 792 examination centres.
READ FULL STORY
ICAI May 2021 Exams: ICAI has said that filling online examination form for May 2021 examination cycle is mandatory for all the students desirous of appearing in May 2021 exams.(HT file)
ICAI May 2021 Exams: ICAI has said that filling online examination form for May 2021 examination cycle is mandatory for all the students desirous of appearing in May 2021 exams.(HT file)
competitive exams

ICAI CA May 2021 Exams: Filling of fresh exam forms mandatory for all candidates

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • In an important announcement, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, March 16, said that students appearing in May 2021 exams must fill fresh exam forms for May 2021 exam cycle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand High Court.(HT file)
Uttarakhand High Court.(HT file)
competitive exams

Uttarakhand HC extends date of documents submission for LT grade exam

PTI, Nainital
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:10 PM IST
LT grade assistant teacher exam: HC extends date for submission of documents to March 25
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first session of JEE Mains was conducted in the last week of February. (HT FILE)
The first session of JEE Mains was conducted in the last week of February. (HT FILE)
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021: 5 things to know about engineering entrance exam

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The second session of JEE Main 2021 has began while two others are slated to be in April and May. Here's everything you should know about this crucial exam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE Main March 2021 Exam Day 1: Students find maths paper toughest

By Ramesh Batlish
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:22 PM IST
  • JEE Main March 2021 Day-1 exam analysis: The entrance examination was held following all the Covid-19 precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitizers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
University Grants Commission.(HT file photo)
University Grants Commission.(HT file photo)
competitive exams

CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to PG degree: UGC

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:05 PM IST
The ICSI said the move will leverage the profession across the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020.(PTI / Representative image)
Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020.(PTI / Representative image)
competitive exams

Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Registration begins at ppsc.gov.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:26 PM IST
  • Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can apply for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 online at ppsc.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main Paper 1 exam 2021: Students coming out from exam centre in Lucknow on Wednesday.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
JEE main Paper 1 exam 2021: Students coming out from exam centre in Lucknow on Wednesday.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
competitive exams

UPTET to be conducted on July 25, check details

By Rajeev Mullick, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:24 AM IST
  • The online registration will begin on May 18 afternoon. The last date of registration is June 1 while candidates may deposit the registration fee by June 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE Mains 2021 March session exam begins today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • JEE Mains 2021: The examinations will be conducted in two shifts, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 to 6 pm. The admit card for the March session exam was released by the agency on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC Constable in Delhi Police results: SSC had conducted recruitment exam for Constable (executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020 from November 27 to December 16, 2020.(ssc.nic.in)
SSC Constable in Delhi Police results: SSC had conducted recruitment exam for Constable (executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020 from November 27 to December 16, 2020.(ssc.nic.in)
competitive exams

SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:47 PM IST
  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIM students make it to the top-most layer of the entire workforce.
IIM students make it to the top-most layer of the entire workforce.
competitive exams

Want to make it to a top MBA college? Here are the best expert tips for you

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Ties, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Recently, an IIM Indore student bagged a job offer of 56.8 lakh. A CAT coach shares strategies to help you inch closer to IIMs and other B-schools of your dream.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021: Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB AE Tier-2 recruitment examination under advt. no 01/2019 can check the schedule online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'(File)
Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'(File)
competitive exams

NEET to be conducted only once this year, says Union Education Minister

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:57 PM IST
The examination will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode on August, 1 this year (Sunday).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP