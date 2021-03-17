NIFT Results 2021: NIFT admission test results announced, check it here
- NIFT admission written test results 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday declared the written test results of its entrance exam.
NIFT Results 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday declared the written test results of its entrance exam. The NIFT written entrance examination was conducted on February 14. Candidates who have taken the test can check their NIFT entrance test 2021 results on the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.
Direct link to check NIFT admission Test 2021 results
NIFT Entrance Test 2021 results: Steps to check
1) Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in
2) Click on the link for admissions in the top nav bar
3) Click on the link for "Result of written exam - BDes, MDes, MFT, MFM programmes'
4) Enter any two of the details asked on the login page and submit
5) Your results will be displayed on the screen
6) Take a print out and download it too
Read: Fashion designing as a career option: Know details
Candidates who have cleared the written test are eligible to appear for Situation test/Group Discussion (GD) /Interview as applicable (except B.FTech). Candidates should regularly visit the official website of NIFT for latest news and updates.
