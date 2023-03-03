Home / Education / Competitive Exams / No ICAR-AIEEA UG exam this year, CUET score to be used for Agriculture admission

No ICAR-AIEEA UG exam this year, CUET score to be used for Agriculture admission

Published on Mar 03, 2023 12:25 PM IST

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will use the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG for admission to 20% all India quota seats at affiliated institutions for the 2023-24 academic year.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) UG has been discontinued, National Testing Agency (NTA) said in a recent notification. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will use the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG for admission to 20% all India quota seats at affiliated institutions for the 2023-24 academic year, it added.

NTA conducts both ICAR AIEEA and CUET entrance tests.

“It has now been decided by the ICAR that admission to the specified UG courses hitherto being done through ICAR-AIEEA, will be done through Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for the academic year 2023-24. Hence, there would be no ICAR-AIEEA (UG) for admission to UG courses in Agriculture and Allied subjects for 20% ICAR All India Quota Seats, for the academic year 2023-24,” NTA said in the notification.

The application process for CUET UG is underway. Interested candidates can submit their forms up to March 12 on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“Candidates are advised to visit the website of ICAR www.icar.org.in and read the Prospectus/Information Bulletin on the details such as eligibility as regards age, passing/appearing in qualifying exam, minimum marks in the qualifying exam, relaxation thereof, subject combinations which they are required to appear in CUET(UG), reservation, admission procedure, etc. regarding admission to UG programmes and be clear before applying for the CUET (UG) – 2023,” NTA said.

