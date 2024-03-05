National Testing Agency, NTA has released NTA CURE 2023 Stage II exam dates. Candidates who want to appear for the Central university recruitment Examination (CURE) 2023 can check the official notice on the website of NTA at nta.ac.in. NTA CURE 2023 Stage II exam dates out, notice here

The examination will be conducted on March 14, 15, 19 and 20, 2024. The examination will be conducted in three shifts on all days- first shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

The Stage II exam shall be conducted for the following four Universities: Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala, Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari, English & Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad and Central University of Punjab, Bathinda.

The marks of the candidates who have applied for different posts of same type (having same paper) shall be considered for all such posts for which they have applied. The candidates who have applied for the same type of post (having same paper) in different universities may appear at single venue (as per admit card) for the exam for that post. Their marks shall be considered for preparation of result for all the universities in which they have applied for the same post.

The admit card for Stage 2 will be available on the official website shortly, read the notice. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.