National Testing Agency, NTA has released proposed exam dates of NEET UG, CUET UG & CUET PG 2023 for Manipur state. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in. NTA releases proposed exam dates of NEET UG, CUET UG & CUET PG 2023 for Manipur(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

As per the official notice, after carefully reviewing the the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration of Manipur and State Government of Manipur, the government has decided to offer Exam Centre to the candidates of Manipur for conduct of CUET UG, NEET UG and CUET PG exams.

The proposed date of NEET UG is any date between June 3 to June 5, 2023. CUET UG is June 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2023 and CUET PG is From June 5 to June 17, 2023.

The option to change the City for the Examination is also available to those candidates in the State of Manipur who have not appeared in/ missed the NEET(UG) - 2023 and CUET (UG) - 2023 due to the law & order situation, irrespective whether they had downloaded their Admit Cards or not for these examinations. The exam city option will be available through IVRS from May 26 to May 30, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON