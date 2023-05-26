Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA releases proposed exam dates of NEET UG, CUET UG & CUET PG 2023 for Manipur

NTA releases proposed exam dates of NEET UG, CUET UG & CUET PG 2023 for Manipur

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 26, 2023 01:47 PM IST

NTA has released proposed exam dates of NEET UG, CUET UG & CUET PG 2023 for Manipur state. The official notice is given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released proposed exam dates of NEET UG, CUET UG & CUET PG 2023 for Manipur state. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

NTA releases proposed exam dates of NEET UG, CUET UG & CUET PG 2023 for Manipur(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
NTA releases proposed exam dates of NEET UG, CUET UG & CUET PG 2023 for Manipur(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

As per the official notice, after carefully reviewing the the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration of Manipur and State Government of Manipur, the government has decided to offer Exam Centre to the candidates of Manipur for conduct of CUET UG, NEET UG and CUET PG exams.

The proposed date of NEET UG is any date between June 3 to June 5, 2023. CUET UG is June 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2023 and CUET PG is From June 5 to June 17, 2023.

The option to change the City for the Examination is also available to those candidates in the State of Manipur who have not appeared in/ missed the NEET(UG) - 2023 and CUET (UG) - 2023 due to the law & order situation, irrespective whether they had downloaded their Admit Cards or not for these examinations. The exam city option will be available through IVRS from May 26 to May 30, 2023.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
medical education
medical education
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out