NVS CBT 2022 dates postponed, exam begins on Dec 10

Published on Nov 29, 2022 02:00 PM IST

NVS CBT 2022 dates postponed. The examination will now begin on December 10, 2022. Candidates can check the revised schedule below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has postponed NVS CBT 2022 dates. The Computer Based Exam will be now be conducted in December 2022. Candidates can check the tentative schedule on the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) for various Teaching posts notified under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination/ Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23 will be conducted on December 10, December 11, December 15 and December 16, 2022.

The December 10 and December 11 examination will only be conducted in Delhi for filling up Vice Principal and Principal posts. On the other hand, December 15 and December 16, 2022 exam will be conducted in various exam cities, which will be informed shortly.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to conducted on three days- November 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts, which has been postponed.

Meanwhile, the Samiti has released the admit card for the CBT examination on November 25, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can easily download it through the official site of NVS.

Topics
navodaya vidyalaya samiti education
