NVS Class 9 LEST Admit Card 2026 released at navodaya.gov.in, download link here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released NVS Class 9 LEST Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test can find the admit card link on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

The selection test will be held on February 7, 2026. The duration of the test is 2 hours 30 minutes. However, in respect of candidates with special needs (Divyang), additional time of 50 minutes will be provided, subject to the production of certificates from the competent authority. The exam centre will be Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the district concerned/ any other centre allotted by NVS. The exam language will be English/Hindi.

The selection test will comprise of questions from the subjects of Mathematics, General Science, English and Hindi. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks.

NVS Class 9 LEST Admit Card 2026: How to download

1. Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

2. Click on NVS CLass 9 LEST Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

