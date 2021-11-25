Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Odisha assistant public prosecutor exam to be held on December 19: OPSC
Odisha assistant public prosecutor exam to be held on December 19: OPSC

  A total of 1167 candidates will appear for the exam which will be held at two exam centres in Cuttack.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The written exam for selection of assistant public prosecutors will be held on December 19, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) said on Thursday. The exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm, it has added.

A total of 1167 candidates will appear for the exam which will be held at two exam centres in Cuttack.

The admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for the exam will be released on the official website of the Commission and candidates can download it from December 12. Candidates can download the admit card from the website using registration details.

“The list of candidates admitted to examination along with their roll numbers and centre allocation will be available in the website of the Commission from November 30,” the OPSC has said.

