Odisha CPET 2023 registration begins at samsodisha.gov.in, know how to apply

HT Education Desk
May 01, 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CPET 2023 through the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.

The Higher Education Department, Odisha has begun the application process for Odisha Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPET) 2023 registration process today, May 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.samsodisha.gov.in. The application process will end on May 10.

Candidates can edit their applications from May 11 to May 12. The admit card will be released on June 9. The CPET-2023 entrance examination will be held from June 23 to July 4 except June 28 and June 30.

CPET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

Click on the CPET 2023 application link.

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and take a printout of it.

