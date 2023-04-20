Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will release OJEE Admit Card 2023 on April 20, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can download the admit card through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE Admit Card 2023 releasing today at ojee.nic.in, here’s how to download

B.Pharm / MCA /M.Sc (Comp. Science) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch/ M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm exam will be conducted on May 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. The results will be announced on first week of June 2023.

The candidate has to download two copies of the admit card from the OJEE website which must be endorsed by the Invigilator of the examination centre on the day of the examination before allowing the candidate to appear in the exam.

OJEE Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.