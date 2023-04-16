OSSC Accountant admit card 2023 released at www.ossc.gov.in, get link

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for the prelim exam for the post of Accountant. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.ossc.gov.in. OSSC Accountant admit card 2023 released at www.ossc.gov.in

The OSSC Accountant prelim exam will be conducted on April 13. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 65 vacancies under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

OSSC Accountant admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Download Admission Letter for the post of Accountant under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha”

Key in your login details and submit

The OSSC Accountant admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.