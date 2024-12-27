OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes today at ossc.gov.in, direct link here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission will close the OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2024 objection window on December 27, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can find the link through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes today, direct link here

The answer key for Group B and Group C Specialist posts was released on December 24, 2024. The candidates concerned may register objections, if any, against the provisional answer key through online mode only by logging in the above website using their User Credentials.

The official notice reads, “All candidates may note that an objection is decided on merit. How many candidates filed objections has no bearing on its outcome. So, if one candidate has filed an objection about a question and any new facts or arguments are not added; there is no need to file the same objection again.”

OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

Candidates who want to raise objections can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Click on OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2024 objection window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and click on the question you want to raise objection for.

Upload the supporting documents and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main written examination through OMR mode for six different posts of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group B and Group C posts was held on November 27, 28, December 3 and 4, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSC.