OSSC releases admit card for Junior Stenographer and other posts

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the hall tickets for the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist, Typist-Cum-Copyist and Data Entry Operator-2023 under various Departments, Govt. of Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website at ossc.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website.(HT FIle)

The Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist, Typist-Cum-Copyist and Data Entry Operator will be conducted on February 4.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer.

OSSC admit card 2024: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Download the Admission Letter of Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist, Typist-Cum-Copyist and Data Entry Operator-2023 under various Departments, Govt. of Odisha, Bhubaneswar”.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.