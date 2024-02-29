The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has released the OSSTET 2023 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test can check the provisional answer key through the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. OSSTET 2023 answer key out, raise objections till March 6(Shutterstock)

The OSSTET 2024 examination was conducted on January 19, 2024 at various exam centres across the state.

The answer key objection window opened today, February 29 and will close on March 6, 2024. Candidates can make online challenge against the responses given in the answer key on payment of ₹500/- per each response. They can upload authentic documents in support of their challenges which will be examined and analyzed by the Question Analysis Committee of the Board.

OSSTET 2023 answer key: How to check

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on OSSTET 2023 answer key link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Once the answer key challenge window is closed, the results will be prepared after that. Final answer key and OSSTET results will be announced likely together. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSTET.