OSSTET December 2023 hall tickets released, download link here

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the OSSTET 2023 admit card today, January 12. Candidates appearing for the OSSTET December 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.bseodisha.ac.in. Board of Secondary Education, Odisha releases OSSTET 2023 admit card

OSSTET December 2023 admit card is given below:

The OSSTET will comprise two papers- Paper I and Paper II. The Test Duration in each paper shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark with four alternatives, of which one is correct.

To download the OSSTET December 2023 admit card follow the steps given below:

OSSTET December 2023 hall tickets: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.bseodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “ODISHA SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OSSTET – 2023 (ADMIT CARD)”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Download the OSSTET December 2023 admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.