close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / OSSTET December 2023 hall tickets released, download link here

OSSTET December 2023 hall tickets released, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 12, 2024 08:27 PM IST

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha releases OSSTET 2023 admit card; download from the official website.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the OSSTET 2023 admit card today, January 12. Candidates appearing for the OSSTET December 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.bseodisha.ac.in.

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha releases OSSTET 2023 admit card
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha releases OSSTET 2023 admit card

OSSTET December 2023 admit card is given below:

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

http://results.indiaresults.com/or/bse-orissa/osstet-admit-card-2023/admit-card.htm

The OSSTET will comprise two papers- Paper I and Paper II. The Test Duration in each paper shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark with four alternatives, of which one is correct.

To download the OSSTET December 2023 admit card follow the steps given below:

OSSTET December 2023 hall tickets: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.bseodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “ODISHA SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OSSTET – 2023 (ADMIT CARD)”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Download the OSSTET December 2023 admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On