OSSTET December 2023 hall tickets released, download link here
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha releases OSSTET 2023 admit card; download from the official website.
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the OSSTET 2023 admit card today, January 12. Candidates appearing for the OSSTET December 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.bseodisha.ac.in.
OSSTET December 2023 admit card download link:
http://results.indiaresults.com/or/bse-orissa/osstet-admit-card-2023/admit-card.htm
The OSSTET will comprise two papers- Paper I and Paper II. The Test Duration in each paper shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark with four alternatives, of which one is correct.
To download the OSSTET December 2023 admit card follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at www.bseodisha.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the “ODISHA SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OSSTET – 2023 (ADMIT CARD)”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details
Download the OSSTET December 2023 admit card
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.