PPSC Accountants Answer Key 2022 released, raise objections till April 21

Punjab Public Service Commission has released PPSC Accountants Answer Key 2022. The answer key for Posts of "Accountants" in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Government of Punjab can be downloaded through the official site of PPSC on ppsc.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till April 21, 2022.

The answer key has been released for SET A, B, C, D. To raise the answer key candidates will have to attach material containing sufficient reason in support of their objections. The objections will be accepted online only. Candidates can follow these simple steps to raise objections against the answer key.

PPSC Accountants Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections

Visit the official site of PPSC on ppsc.gov.in.

Click on PPSC Accountants Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the objection link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Now raise objections against the answer key and upload the necessary documents.

Once done click on submit.

Your objections have been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After processing the objections as above, the Commission will put a Revised Answer Key on the Commission's website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PPSC.

