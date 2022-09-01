Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PSSSB releases exam dates for VDO, hostel superintendent & storekeeper posts

PSSSB releases exam dates for VDO, hostel superintendent & storekeeper posts

Published on Sep 01, 2022 12:16 PM IST

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the exam dates for the post of Village development officer (VDO), Hostel Superintendent cum PTI and Storekeeper.

Interested candidates can now check the examination dates at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.(Praful Gangurde/HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Interested candidates can now check the examination dates at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The exam for the Village development officer (VDO) post will be conducted on September 18, 2022.

The recruitment drive for VDO posts is being conducted to fill up a total of 792 vacancies for the post of Village Development Officer.

PSSSB will conduct the examination for the post of Hostel Superintendent and Storekeeper posts on September 11, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies, out of which 31 vacancies are for the post of Hostel Superintendent cum PTI and 13 are for the post of Storekeeper.

Admit cards of the candidates will be uploaded by the board later. According to the official notice, candidates are instructed to keep an eye on the website for further information.

Check the official notices here-

VDO Post- Click here.

Hotel superintendent and storekeeper post- Click here.

