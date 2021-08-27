Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 released, direct link here
Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 released, direct link here(Shutterstock)
Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 released, direct link here(Shutterstock)
competitive exams

Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 released, direct link here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:45 PM IST

Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has released Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 on August 27, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Exam can download the admit card through the official site of Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.

The Pre. D.EI.Ed exam will be conducted on August 31, 2021 from 2 pm to 5 pm across the state at various districts. The examination will be conducted by following all the COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government for conduct of exams.

Direct link to download here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.

• Click on Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Pre. D.El.Ed course is held by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan for application in two-year diploma in elementary education, D.El.Ed course. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Pre DElEd.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan bstc pre d. el exam admit card education + 1 more
Close
MOST READ
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.