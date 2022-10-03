Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022 out at panjiyakpredeled.in, get link

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022 is available on the official website. Candidates registered for the Pre D. El. Ed. Examination, 2022 can download the admit card from the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates can download the Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed 2022 admit card through their log in credentials.

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed 2022 exam will be held October 8.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022: How to download

Go to official website of Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd at panjiyakpredeled.in.

On the homepage, click on the candidates log in.

Key in login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.