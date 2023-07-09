Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 registration process begins on July 10, know how to apply

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 registration process begins on July 10, know how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 09, 2023 12:57 PM IST

The registration for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed exam begins tomorrow.

Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. examination registration process will commence tomorrow, July 10. The deadline for the submission of the application form is July 30. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years. No age limit is for widows, divorcees and abandon women.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 fees: Candidates have to pay 400 as an examination fee for one paper and 500 as an examination fee for two papers.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 pattern: The question paper will be divided into four sections. The questions will be Multiple choice type questions. All the questions will carry equal marks and each question carries three marks. There will be no negative making.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents and submit the application form

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
