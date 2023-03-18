Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan PTET 2023: Apply for B.Ed courses at ptetggtu.com, notification here

Rajasthan PTET 2023: Apply for B.Ed courses at ptetggtu.com, notification here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 18, 2023 05:19 PM IST

Rajasthan PTET 2023 application process will end on May 5 at ptetggtu.com.

The Guru Govind Tribal University has invited the application for Rajasthan PTET 2023 for admission to the four-year and two-year B.Ed courses. Interested candidates can submit their applictaion at ptetggtu.com.

The applictaion process started on March 15 and the last date for the submission of the applictaion form is April 5, 2023.

The Rajasthan PTET 2023 examination will be held on May 21 2023. The candidates have to pay 500 as an examination fee. The PTET 2023 examination is conducted for two years B.Ed course and for four year B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc. B.Ed courses.

Rajasthan PTET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ptetggtu.com

On the homepage, click on the course you want to apply

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
