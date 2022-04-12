Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan REET 2022 exam on July 23 and 24, apply from April 18
Rajasthan REET 2022 exam on July 23 and 24, apply from April 18

  • RBSE has issued the notification for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 202
Rajasthan REET 2022 notification out, apply from April 18 at www.reetbser2022.in
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 04:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has issued the notification for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. The application process will begin on April 18 till May 18. Candidates can apply online through the official website of REET 2022 at www.reetbser2022.in. Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has released the short notification.

The REET 2022 test will be held on the 23rd and 24th of July. The exam time for paper 1 (Level 2) is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while the exam time for paper 2 (Level 1) is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidates who want to take only one test will have to pay 550 as application fee, while those who want to take both, paper 1 and paper 2, will have to pay 750.

The board will conduct the exam for two different levels. The first level exam will be for teachers of classes 1 to 5 and the second level exam will be for teachers of classes 6 to 8.

Interested candidates can check the short notification below:

 

