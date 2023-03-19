The Guru Govind Tribal University in Banswara will release the Rajasthan SET Exam Admit Card 2023 on March 21. Candidates can download the admit card from the Rajasthan SOS portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card releasing on March 21, know how to download

The Rajasthan SET 2023 examination will be conducted on March 26 from 11 am to 2 pm. The duration of the examination will be three hours. Candidates have to carry aadhar card, voter card or any other id card with them to the examination centre.

Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.