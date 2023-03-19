Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card releasing on March 21, know how to download

Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card releasing on March 21, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 19, 2023 03:12 PM IST

Rajasthan SET Exam Admit Card 2023 will be released on March 21.

The Guru Govind Tribal University in Banswara will release the Rajasthan SET Exam Admit Card 2023 on March 21. Candidates can download the admit card from the Rajasthan SOS portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card releasing on March 21, know how to download
Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card releasing on March 21, know how to download

The Rajasthan SET 2023 examination will be conducted on March 26 from 11 am to 2 pm. The duration of the examination will be three hours. Candidates have to carry aadhar card, voter card or any other id card with them to the examination centre.

Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan
rajasthan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out