REET 2022 Result: How to check results on reetbser2022.in

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer will announce REET 2022 Result likely soon. The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher result will be available for all appeared candidates on the official site of REET on reetbser2022.in. Along with the result, the answer key will also release on the official website.

The Board conducted the written examination on July 23-24, 2022 across the state. The answer key was released on August 19, 2022 and objection window was closed on August 25, 2022.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their respective results by following these simple steps given below.

REET 2022 Result: How to check results

Visit the official site of REET on reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET 2022 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There is no provision of Re-checking, Re-assessment or Scrutiny of OMR sheets by the Board. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of REET.

