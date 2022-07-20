REET Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released REET Admit Card 2022 on July 20, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of RBSE REET on reetbser2022.in.

REET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 23 and 24, 2022. The exam will be conducted in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download REET Admit Card 2022

REET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of REET on reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who appear and pass in Level-1 exam will be eligible to teach students from classes 1 to 5 while the candidates who appear and pass in Level-2 national exam will be eligible to teach students from classes 6 to 8. Candidates who have applied for both the levels will have to appear for both the exams at the given timings.