RPSC ACF FRO examination date released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, details here
- The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the examination date for the recruitment examination of the Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officer.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the examination date for the recruitment examination of the Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officers. Candidates can check the details on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The recruitment examination for Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officers will be held from March 30 to April 26.
Candidates should carry their admit card and photograph to the examination centre.
Direct link to check the notification
Candidates can also check the notification on the official website of RPSC
RPSC ACF FRO examination: Know how to check the notification
Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘News and Events’ section
Next, click on the link notice regarding the interview dates
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Candidates are advised to read the notification and follow the instruction.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics