RPSC ACF FRO examination date released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, details here

competitive exams

  • The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the examination date for the recruitment examination of the Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officer.
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 04:50 PM IST
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the examination date for the recruitment examination of the Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officers. Candidates can check the details on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment examination for Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officers will be held from March 30 to April 26.

Candidates should carry their admit card and photograph to the examination centre.

Direct link to check the notification

Candidates can also check the notification on the official website of RPSC

RPSC ACF FRO examination: Know how to check the notification

Visit the official website of  RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘News and Events’ section

Next, click on the link notice regarding the interview dates

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read the notification and follow the instruction.

 

 

Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in rajasthan
