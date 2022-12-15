RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022: Where, how to check Senior Teacher exam admit card

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will soon release admit cards for the competitive exam of grade 2 senior teacher recruitment. Once published, candidates can download RPSC grade 2 admit card 2022 from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. They need to use application number and date of birth to download admit cards.

RPSC grade 2 admit card will be available 4 days prior to the examination, as per the notice.

The commission has also announced schedule for these exams and released exam district information slip.

As per the schedule, the exam will be held on December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26 and 27, 2022. Depending on the paper, the exam is either of 2 or 2.5 hours duration. The morning shift will be from 9 am to 11 am or 9 am to 11:30 am; and all the afternoon shift papers are from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Use this link to download RPSC grade 2 senior teacher admit card, when released.

RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of RPSC SSO at sso.rajasthan.gov.in or the RPSC main website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the admit card download tab. Enter your application number and date of birth and click on submit. Download the admit card and save it.

Candidates have been asked to reach the exam venue at least 1 hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Entry will be permitted till 30 minutes before the exam, RPSC said.

For identification, candidates need to bring their Aadhar cards to the exam venue. If they do not have Aadhar card, under special circumstances, other photo IDs like voter ID, passport and driving license will also be considered. Read the notification for detailed information.