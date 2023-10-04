News / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 answer key objection window closes today; what's next?

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 04, 2023 09:24 AM IST

RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key 2023: Candidates who want to send their feedback can login through the link given on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is going to close the window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Prelims examination 2023 today, October 4.

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 answer key objection window closes today(Shutterstock)
Candidates who want to send their feedback on the preliminary examination answers can login through the link given on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till 12 am and send it.

To do this, they have to pay a fee of RAs 100 per question. For any help related to answer keys, they can contact the commission on recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in (email) or call 9352323625/7340557555.

RPSC RAS prelims was conducted on October 1 in a single shift, from 11 am to 2 pm.

After the window is closed, RPSC will review candidates' feedback and changes, if required, will be made to the final answer key. The result will be based on the final answer key.

While objections are allowed in the provisional key, candidates cannot challenge the final one.

The commission is expected to issue the final key along with results.

Steps to check RPSC RAS Prelims answer key 2023

Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the RAS Prelims answer key download link.

A PDF will open.

Download it and check correct answers.

The examination was held for 200 marks on general knowledge and general science. The commission has also released the question paper of RAS Prelims along with the answer key.

Wednesday, October 04, 2023
