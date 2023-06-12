Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, get link

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 12, 2023 06:17 PM IST

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K answer key released on June 12.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the answer keys for the senior teacher grade II G.K answer key on June 12. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(Shutterstock)
RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(Shutterstock)

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K group C answer key

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K group D answer key

Candidates can raise objections to the RPSC G.K group C and D answer keys from June 14 to June 16. The objection fee is 100 per question.

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K answer key: Know how to raise objections

Visit the Rajasthan SSO website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

On the home page, click on the recruitment portal

Raise objections

Pay the objection fees

Take print for future reference.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in answer key
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in answer key
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out