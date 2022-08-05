RRB CBT 2 admit cards for pay level 2, 3 and 5 soon at rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB CBT 2 admit cards: The Railway Recruitment Board, Guwahati is expected to release the admit cards for RRB NTPC stage 2 on its official website. Once released the candidates will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website - rrbguwahati.gov.in.

The Stage 2 RRB NTPC exam is scheduled to be held from August 11 and August 12, 2022 in computer based mode (CBT) for pay levels 2, 3 and 5.

The exam for pay level 5 and 2 is on August 11, 2022 and for pay level 3 on August 12, 2022.

Earlier, the stage 2 exams scheduled to be held from June 15 to June 17, 2022 were postponed due to major disruptions in communication caused by landslides and floods. The new exam dates then announced were August 10, 11 and 12, 2022.

Now in order to reduce the movement of candidates and reduce the number of days of stay for candidates at out of station, it has been decided that the exams for Level 5 and 2 will be held on the same date, i.e. August 11,2022 in different shifts. The exam for level 5 will be held from 9 am to 10:30 am and the exam for level 3 will be held from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

Level 3 will be held as originally scheduled on August 12, 2022 from 9 am to 10:30 am.

According to the notification, downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link.

The link for checking the exam city and date has already been published on the official website.

“A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have a different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip.” reads the official notice.