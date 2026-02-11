RRB JE Exam 2026 dates revised, city intimation slip released - direct link to download exam city slip here
RRB JE Exam 2026 dates have been revised. The city intimation slip has been released. The direct link to download the exam city slip is given here.
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the revised RRB JE Exam 2026 dates. The city intimation slip for the computer-based test has also been released. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the revised exam dates and exam city slip through the official website of regional RRBs.
The RRB JE CBT will be held on February 19, 20 and 25, 2026.
Those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the exam city slip through the official website by following the steps given below.
Direct link to download RRB JE Exam 2026 city intimation slip
RRB JE Exam 2026: How to download exam city slip
1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.
2. Click on RRB JE city intimation slip link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
5. Check the exam city slip and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar. Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination centre.
This recruitment drive will fill up 2585 posts in the organisation which earlier was 2569. The vacancies have been increased for Chennai and Jammu-Srinagar regions. A total of 169 vacancies will be filled in RRB Chennai and 95 vacancies will be filled in RRB Jammu-Srinagar. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.
