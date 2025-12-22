RRB Min & Iso Exam City Slip 2025 released, direct link to download here

Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB Min and Iso Exam City Slip 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the exam city slip through the official website of regional RRBs.

The translation test will be held on December 28, 2025. Translation Test shall not be a part of the main examination. Candidates 10 times the number of vacancies shall be called for the translation test, based on the merit of the objective type CBT, duly taking into account reservation requirements. The Translation Test shall be only a qualifying test and the qualifying pass marks shall be 60%.

RRB Min & Iso Exam City Slip 2025: How to download

To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Min & Iso Exam City Slip 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

