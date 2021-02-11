RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date released for CBT 1, check details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Wednesday announced an additional date for conducting the RRB NTPC Phase-4 examination 2021.

According to the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 22 apart from the examination scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.

"The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will made available for all these candidates on all RRB websites on 11.02.2021 at 05.00 PM. The necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled for this additional date in the 4th phase to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online Application," reads the official notice.

How to check RRB NTPC exam city and date:

Visit the official website of RRB regions

On the homepage, click on the link for CEN 01/2019 updates and go to the 'Notices' section

Click on the link that reads 'RRB NTPC 4th phase exam date, city intimation link'

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The RRB NTPC exam city and date will be displayed on the screen