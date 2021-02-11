RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date released for CBT 1, check details
- According to the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 22 apart from the examination scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Wednesday announced an additional date for conducting the RRB NTPC Phase-4 examination 2021.
According to the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 22 apart from the examination scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
"The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will made available for all these candidates on all RRB websites on 11.02.2021 at 05.00 PM. The necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled for this additional date in the 4th phase to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online Application," reads the official notice.
How to check RRB NTPC exam city and date:
Visit the official website of RRB regions
On the homepage, click on the link for CEN 01/2019 updates and go to the 'Notices' section
Click on the link that reads 'RRB NTPC 4th phase exam date, city intimation link'
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The RRB NTPC exam city and date will be displayed on the screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC civil services Prelims 2021 on June 27, detailed notification in due course
- UPSC preliminary exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 on June 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS Clerks prelims score card 2020-21 released, here’s how to check
- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday released the score card for the IBPS clerk prelims examination 2020-21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATMA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit cards online at atmaaims.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Civil services exam notification today, important points for candidates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB DElEd scrutiny 2020 registration begins, here's direct link to apply
- Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks in Bihar DElEd first and second-year exams can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets online at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI launches international curriculum for accountancy aspirants abroad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 for February session likely to be released soon
- According to the notice, the agency will release the JEE mains admit card in the second week of February 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC prelims: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at admission.tiss.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC reserves orders on the plea by age-barred candidates seeking extra chance
- A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar is hearing the petitions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates can download the admit card for the BPSC 66th combined competitive preliminary re- exam online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI in CISF Exam 2018: Medical test result out
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday declared the results of the medical examination to recruit Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check
- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, February 8, declared the results of CRP RRB IX Officers Scale 1 exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 expected to be released this week
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at ignou.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox