RSMSSB answer keys out for JE, Librarian Grade-III 2022 exams

RSMSSB Answer keys: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the answer keys along with the question papers for the Junior Engineer (Agriculture) and Librarian Grade-III 2022 exams.

Interested candidates can now check and download the answer keys from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can also raise objections in the answer keys, if any, on the official website from September 23 to 25, 2022 with a prescribed fee of Rs.100 per challenge.

RSMSSB conducted the Junior Engineer (Agriculture) Exam on September 10, 2022 in morning sessions-from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The JE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 189 vacancies for the post of JE in the Agriculture department.

RSMSSB conducted the Librarian (Grade-III) exam on September 11, 2022 in 2 shifts for 2 papers- from 10 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The recruitment drive for the post of librarian aims to fill up a total of 460 vacancies in the Rajasthan Education Department.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on Login and login entering SSO ID and password

Click on the link for answer key and question paper

The answer key will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes