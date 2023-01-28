Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RSMSSB CET 12th Exam 2023: Admit card and exam guidelines released, check here

RSMSSB CET 12th Exam 2023: Admit card and exam guidelines released, check here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:19 PM IST

RSMSSB CET 12th Exam 2023 Admit card and exam guidelines have been released. Candidates can download the admit card and guidelines below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released RSMSSB CET 12th Exam 2023 admit card and exam guidelines. Candidates who will appear for Common Eligibility Test for Senior Secondary level can download the admit card through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted om February 4, 5 and 11, 2023. The RSMSSB CET examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit card can be downloaded through the simple steps given below.

Direct link to download RSMSSB CET 12th Exam 2023

RSMSSB CET 12th Exam 2023: How to download admit card

  • Visit the official site of RSMSSB at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RSMSSB CET 12th Exam 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to appear for the exam can check the exam guidelines on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.

Check Exam Guidelines Here 

Topics
rsmssb education
