RSMSSB CET Graduate level exam admit card out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Common Eligibility Test admit card. Candidates can download the CET Graduate level exam admit card from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2996 vacancies.

The RSMSSB CET test will take place on January 7 and January 8, 2023. The Common Eligibility Test will be held in two shifts from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and from 9 am to 12 noon.

Direct link to download admit card

RSMSSB CET admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Next, click on “COMMON ELIGIBILITY TEST (GRADUATE LEVEL)-2022”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your Application No, and date of birth and submit

The RSMSSB CET Graduate admit card will appear on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.