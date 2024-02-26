RSMSSB Computor, CHO admit card released, direct link here
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board releases admit card for Computor and Community Health Officer recruitment exam.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur,has released the admit card for the Computor and Community Health Officer (CHO) recruitment exam today, February 26. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
TheRSMSSB exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 3, 2024. The tests for the posts of Computor and CHO will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM.
Direct link to download computor admit card
Direct link to download CHO admit card
The recruitment drive aims to fill 3531 CHO positions and 583 computer positions.
RSMSSB Computor and CHO admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Download the admit card
Take print for future reference.