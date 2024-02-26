RSMSSB Computor, CHO admit card released, direct link here

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur,has released the admit card for the Computor and Community Health Officer (CHO) recruitment exam today, February 26. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB releases admit card for Computor and CHO recruitment exam

TheRSMSSB exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 3, 2024. The tests for the posts of Computor and CHO will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Direct link to download computor admit card

Direct link to download CHO admit card

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3531 CHO positions and 583 computer positions.

RSMSSB Computor and CHO admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the admit card

Take print for future reference.