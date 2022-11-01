Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RSMSSB Forester and Forest guard exam admit card 2022 released, direct link

RSMSSB Forester and Forest guard exam admit card 2022 released, direct link

Published on Nov 01, 2022 08:37 PM IST

RSMSSB Forester and Forest guard exam admit card 2022: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit cards for the posts of forester and forest guard.

ByHT Education Desk

Interested candidates can now download the admit cards for both the posts from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB is scheduled to conduct the exams for both the posts on November 6, 2022.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1128 vacancies out of which 1041 are for the post of forest guard and 87 are for the post forester.

Candidates can access the admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

Here’s how to download admit card

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on “Admit cards” tab under news

Click on “Direct recruitment of forester and forest guard 2020”

Click on “Get admit card”

Key in your application number and date of birth

Login and your admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

For direct link, click here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
