Sainik School entrance exam, AISSEE 2026, exam city slip out, link to download

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released exam city information slips for AISSEE 2026, the entrance examination for admission to Sainik Schools across the country.

Those who successfully applied for AISSEE 2026 can visit the website exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/ and log in to check information about their exam cities.

In a notification released on January 6, NTA informed that candidates can check or download the exam city information slip for AISSEE 2026 using their application numbers and passwords. It added that the document is not the admit card, and it informs candidates where their exam centres will be located.

Admit cards for AISSEE 2026 will be issued in due course, NTA said. The admit card will mention the name and address of the exam centre and other information, including exam day guidelines.

If a candidate faces any difficulty in checking or downloading the AISSEE 2026 exam city slip, s/he can contact the NTA helpline number at 011-40759000, 011-69227700 or send an email to aissee@nta.ac.in. For further details, they can visit the NTA websites nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.

AISSEE 2026 exam city slip download link