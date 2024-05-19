SAMS Odisha Common PG Entrance Test, CPET 2024, registration begins

The Odisha Higher Education Department has started the online application process for the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPET 2024). Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), samsodisha.gov.in. The application deadline is May 27 (11:45 pm). SAMS Odisha CPET 2024 registration begins (Representational image)(Unsplash)

SAMS Odisha CPET 2024: Important dates

Last date to apply: May 27 (11:45 pm).

Application form edit window: May 28 (10-11:45 pm).

Submission of applicants data to State Selection Board (SSB): June 1

Availability of admit cards on the website of the State Selection Board (SSB) (ssbodisha.ac.in) as well as on the SAMS website: June 22 (11 am onwards)

Exam dates: July 3 to 14

This time, there will be three phases of postgraduate admissions through the CPET examination.

The first phase will consists of four rounds of selection. The reservation and weightage will be considered in the first two rounds of selection. In the third round, the de- reservation of seats will be carried out in case of absence of eligible applicants of a specific category, an official statement mentioned.

The fourth round will be the last round for phase-l, which will be a spot admission round, it added.

As per the notification, applicants who get selected and take admission during the first phase for any of the round and in any subject at any Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) will not be eligible to participate in the second and third phased of admissions as the subsequent rounds will be exclusively for left out students.

For further information regarding the SAMS Odisha CPET exam and admission process, visit the official website.