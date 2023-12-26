SBI clerk prelims admit card 2023 released at sbi.co.in, here's direct link to download hall ticket

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI clerk 2023 admit card for the prelims exams today, December 26. Candidates will be able to download the prelims admit card through the official website at sbi.co.in. Candidates will be able to download their prelims admit card using their registration number and password. SBI releases admit card for clerk prelims exams, download now

The preliminary examination will be conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 8283 Junior Associates(Customer Support& Sales) posts in the organization.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

On the homepage click on the admit card link

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary and main exam) and a test of the specified opted local language. The online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections:English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability.