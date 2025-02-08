SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 to be out by February 10 at sbi.co.in, here's how to download when released

State Bank of India will release SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 by February 10, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Junior Associate posts prelims examination can check the admit card link from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 to be out by February 10 at sbi.co.in(REUTERS)

The Bank has not released the exact date and time of release of SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 for prelims examination.

The official website reads, "Tentative dates for conduct of Preliminary Exam are 22nd, 27th, 28th February 2025 and 1st March 2025. Link for download of Call letters for the Preliminary Exam will be published on Bank website by 10th February 2025. Candidates are advised to be in preparedness to attend the Preliminary Exam."

The Junior Associate preliminary examination will be held on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025. The online Preliminary Exam will consist of 100-mark Objective Tests. This exam will last one hour and consist of three Sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. Wrong answers in the Objective tests will result in negative marks. One-fourth of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual tests or for aggregate scores.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download

All those candidates who want to appear for SBI Clerk prelims examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current openings link.

4. Now again click on SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the page.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Once done, your admit card will be displayed.

7. Check the admit card and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 13735 Junior Associate posts in the organization. The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.