SBI PO Mains admit card out, here's direct link to download call letter

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card or call letter for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains examination. Candidates can download the SBI PO Mains admit card from sbi.co.in. The direct link is given below. SBI PO Mains admit card released(Official website, screenshot)

Along with the admit card, the bank has also released an information handout for the Mains examination.

SBI PO Mains admit card 2025: Direct link

Here are some important instructions for candidates-

Note your roll number, exam date, reporting time and venue. Report at the examination venue as per the time mentioned on the call letter. Latecomers will not be allowed to take the test. Affix your recent passport-size photograph in the space provided for it in the call letter for and bring it with you along with photo identity proof in original and a photocopy. Also bring the call letter for the prelims exam and the copy of the photo identity proof, which was authenticated/stamped by exam officials at the time of The prelims exam. Candidates will be required to sign the call letter and affix their left thumb impression in the space provided for the candidate’s signature and thumb impression, respectively, in the presence of the invigilator in the examination hall. They have to bring own stamp pad for affixing their thumb impression. Signature in capital letters will not be accepted. Candidates have to submit both the call letters along with the photocopy of the photo identity proof at the end of the examination. Follow the instructions given by the test administrators and the invigilators at all stages of the examination. If you violate the instructions,, you will be disqualified and may also be asked to leave the examination hall. Calculators, cell phones, books, smart watches, slide rulers, notebooks or written notes will be allowed inside the examination hall. Do not leave the seat unless you are allowed Bring stationery such as pencils, ball point pen, eraser, blue ink stamp pad with you. Do all the necessary rough work on sheets provided. Submit the rough sheets to the invigilator at the end of the test. Write your name, roll number, registration number and date of examination on every rough sheet used. Any candidate who does not return the material or is found to attempt to take or pass on the questions or answers inside or outside the examination hall will be disqualified, and the bank may take further action against them as per rules. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked. There will be five alternative answers to every question in all the tests. For each wrong answer, one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. If a question is left blank, there will be no penalty. If the total of the penalty for the test is in fraction, it will be rounded off to the nearest integer.

