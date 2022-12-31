SEED 2023 registration process ends today at www.sid.edu.in, get link to apply

Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID), Pune will close down the application process for Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED )2023 today, December 31. Candidates can register online at www.sid.edu.in. Candidates who have not yet registered for SEED 2023 can apply at sid.edu.in.

The registration fee for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design SEED 2023 is 2950.

The SEED 2023 examination will be conducted on January 15, 2023. The SEED 2023 result will be released on January 23. Mock Test 1 will be held on January 12th, 2023 and Mock Test 2 will be conducted on January 13, 2023.

Direct link to register for SEED 2023

SEED 2023 registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of SID SEED 2023 at sid.edu.in

Next click on the SEED 2023 registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Submit and take printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON