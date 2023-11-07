close_game
SSC Exam calendar released for year 2024- 2025, check schedule here

SSC Exam calendar released for year 2024- 2025, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 07, 2023 06:38 PM IST

SSC releases tentative exam calendar for 2024-2025.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the tentative examination calendar for the year 2024- 2025. The detailed examination calendar is available on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Upcoming SSC exams in 2024-2025 announced
Upcoming SSC exams in 2024-2025 announced(ssc.nic.in)

The Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023–2024, the JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023–2024, the SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023–2024, and the Selection Post Examination, Phase–XII, 2024 will all take place in April–May of 2024. The notification for these exams will be released on January 5, 12, 19 and February 1, 2024, respectively.

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024, and the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024 will be held in May and June by the Staff Selection Commission.

The registration process for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 will commence on Feb 15 and will end on March 14. The registration process for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024 will commence on February 29 and will end on March 29.

The notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 will be released in April. The exam is scheduled for June or July of that year. The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 will take place in September–October, while the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 will take place in July–August.

Exams for the Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Grade 'C' and 'D' Stenographer Examination, 2024 will be held in October and November. Exams for the positions of Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2025 will be conducted in Dec, 2024 - Jan, 2025.

Notification here

Story Saved
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
