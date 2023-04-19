Central Reserve Police Force has released SSC GD PET Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for PST/PET events of CT(GD) Exam-2022 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB can download the admit card through the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in. SSC GD PET Admit Card 2023 out at crpfonline.com, direct link here

The PET/ PST examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 24 to May 8, 2023. The E-Admit card for PST/PET stage can be downloaded by shortlisted candidates from the CRPF website. All the candidates who will appear for the physical test will have to bring printed copy of e-admit card at the time of PST/PET.

SSC GD PET Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Click on recruitment portal link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the notice for admit card.

A new PDF file will open where SSC GD PET Admit Card 2023 link will be available.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Press submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. ‘’