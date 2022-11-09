SSC Head Constable Answer Key 2022 released, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Head Constable Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 can check the answer key through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The computer based examination was conducted on October 27 and 28, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site from November 9 to November 12, 2022. To raise objections, candidates will have to pay ₹100/- per question/ answer challenged.

SSC Head Constable Answer Key 2022: How to download

To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Head Constable Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Representations received after 05:00 PM on November 12, 2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.