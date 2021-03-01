SSC JE Result 2021 for Paper I 2019 exam declared at ssc.nic.in, download it now





SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result declared: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 1 announced the results of SSC JE 2019 Paper I examination. Candidates who appeared in the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying & Contracts) Examinations 2019 Paper 1 can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE 2019 Paper 1 examination was held between October 27-30, 2020. However, the examination was held on December 11, 2020 for candidates who had chosen their centre in Bihar.

Direct link to check SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result: Link 1 | Link 2

Candidates who have qualified in SSC JE paper 1 examination will be able to appear for Paper II, which is scheduled to be held on March 21.

Steps to check SSC JE Paper 1 results on the official website:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link for, 'SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result' in the latest news section - the writeup of result can be seen

Go to results on top Nav bar and click on JE

PDF pages for results can be seen, click on link for result

Take a printout of the SSC JEE Paper 1 result for future reference

SSC had in December released the answer keys for the Junior Engineer Examination 2019 and allowed candidates to raise objections against the answer keys.