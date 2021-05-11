SSC Selection Posts Phase VIII Result 2020: Important notification released

Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday, May 11, further extended the last date for submission of supporting documents by candidates shortlisted in the Selection Posts Phase 8 Result 2020. The last date for submission of supporting documents - educational qualification, experience, category, age, age relaxation etc in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) to which the Post Category belongs, has been now extended to May 31. The date for document submission had been earlier extended to May 15 from April 30, 2021.

In a notification issued on May 11, SSC said, " The candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny as per annexure 1 are required to submit a copy of all supporting documents (self-attested) in respect of educational qualification (EQ), experience, category, age, age relaxation etc (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) to which the Post Category belongs, by 31st May 2021 by speed post only."

"Other provisions and conditions of Result write-up in respect of matriculation level, Higher secondary level and Graduation and above level of Phase VIII/2020/Selection Posts will remain unchanged," the notification further says.

SSC had declared Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020 last month for matriculation, higher secondary and graduate level posts.